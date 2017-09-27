Hundreds set to march in state capture protest

Hundreds of people are expected to march through the streets of Port Elizabeth today as Cosatu gears up for a national protest against state capture.

The trade union federation has also issued an open invitation to all those who oppose state capture to join its members, who are expected to come out in force.

“We are ready for the upcoming national strike against state capture and corruption,” Cosatu Eastern Cape secretary Xolani Malamlela said.

The marches in the province will take place in Port Elizabeth, Queenstown, Mthatha and East London.

“We are calling for an immediate end to state capture by big business, as well as corruption in all its forms,” he said.

“We also want to see an increase in job creation across all sectors, an end to retrenchments and the banning of labour brokers.”

In Port Elizabeth, Cosatu members are expected to gather at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton from 8am.

The march will then start in Cape Road at 10am. It will end at the City Hall at about noon, with a list of demands handed over to city officials.

Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said the city had given permission for the march and the necessary precautionary measures would be in place.