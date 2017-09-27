Hundreds set to march in state capture protest
Hundreds of people are expected to march through the streets of Port Elizabeth today as Cosatu gears up for a national protest against state capture.
The trade union federation has also issued an open invitation to all those who oppose state capture to join its members, who are expected to come out in force.
“We are ready for the upcoming national strike against state capture and corruption,” Cosatu Eastern Cape secretary Xolani Malamlela said.
The marches in the province will take place in Port Elizabeth, Queenstown, Mthatha and East London.
“We are calling for an immediate end to state capture by big business, as well as corruption in all its forms,” he said.
“We also want to see an increase in job creation across all sectors, an end to retrenchments and the banning of labour brokers.”
In Port Elizabeth, Cosatu members are expected to gather at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton from 8am.
The march will then start in Cape Road at 10am. It will end at the City Hall at about noon, with a list of demands handed over to city officials.
Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said the city had given permission for the march and the necessary precautionary measures would be in place.
“We do not foresee any major disruptions due to the march and strike action as we have been assured all protests will be conducted in a peaceful manner,” he said.
“However, we will monitor the marches and ensure that they are orderly.”
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber notified its members of the strike.
“The automotive industry seems to be unaffected by the strike,” chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said.
“However, some of our member companies in other sectors have indicated that they have adjusted their production schedule as a precaution.
“More than one company has indicated that a ‘no work, no pay’ approach will be in effect.”
Provincial education spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said the department would have the same approach, as some teachers were expected to join in.
He said those who took part would either have to take leave or receive no pay for the day.
However, he hoped teachers would remain in classrooms.
“At this time of the year, with exams quickly approaching, every single school day is crucial and we would like our schools’ schedules to continue as usual.
“While we are aware that it is a protected strike and we cannot prevent anyone from taking part, we will be instituting a ‘no work, no pay’ approach as per our usual protocol.”
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has endorsed the national strike and urged businesses to allow employees to exercise their right to demonstrate.
“BLSA supports our employees’ constitutional right to peaceful protest and unequivocally endorses the urgent appointment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.”
A fight against #corruption #statecapture and #joblosses is a fight for social justice @RTar_Rus @eNCA @ANN7tv @SakinaKamwendo @HajraOmarjee pic.twitter.com/McdvFTbWRK
— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 27, 2017