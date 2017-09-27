Church leaders flex muscles

In a desperate bid to solve the impasse in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, church leaders from across the metro will extend an invitation to political parties and act as mediators.

The resolution was taken at a meeting in City Hall yesterday where 42 church leaders thrashed out ways to intervene and remind the politicians of what was at stake – service delivery.

Nearly a week since the last council meeting was adjourned after it failed to achieve a quorum, the religious fraternity has expressed concern with the state of governance in the metro.