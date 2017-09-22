VIDEO: Horror attack on little girls

Horrifying details have emerged of how two little girls – aged five and six – were abducted and raped, with one being savagely beaten within an inch of her life and callously tossed among the rubbish at a dumpsite.

The man arrested for the monstrous attack in Port Elizabeth had posed as a member of a search team helping to look for the children, who went missing in New Brighton on Wednesday evening. After the little girls were found following an all-night search, enraged New Brighton residents threatened to kill the 49-year-old suspect should he be released. Police are also investigating a possible link with the abduction and murder in September last year of Sonia Payi, 7, whose body was found just a few hundred metres from where the six-year-old was dumped. About 80 residents and a number of police officers, including K9 Search and Rescue, detectives and others, as well as the police helicopter, combed a large area throughout the night, until both girls were found – one shortly after midnight and the other just before 5am. The girls, described by residents as best friends, had last been seen playing in an open field near Struanway. They have both been admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital. “The girls went missing at about 6pm,” police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said. “The parents first went to their known friends’ houses and when they could not find them, they came to the police at about 7pm. “Several units were deployed, and when the girls had not been located by 11pm, the search was escalated and more resources deployed. “Police, together with residents, went door to door, street by street, while the helicopter scanned the area and search dogs combed the bushes and shack area.” Beetge said the six-year-old, who had been left for dead on the nearby informal dumpsite next to the Chevrolet Stadium near Struanway – about 1km from the suspect’s house – had been found shortly after midnight.

New Brighton police station commander Colonel Zolile Douse said she had been stabbed several times in the face and head, and had a bloodied cloth wrapped around her neck. “We suspect that he left her for dead,” he said. “She was motionless and barely alive when we found her. “The cloth around her neck was used to strangle her. [She] was completely lifeless. “She could have been easily missed in the dark. Near to the scene, we found blood as well as a knife and a rock – all covered in blood. “The little girl had been savagely beaten and stabbed. “Detectives, with the assistance of the mother, managed to get information from the girl as to where [her friend] was being held. “We sprang into action and located the shack where the man was hiding,” Douse said. The shack is about 400m from the girls’ homes. Police stormed the house at about 4.45am and found the brutalised five-yearold inside the shack, in the suspect’s bed. Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said: “The suspect was arrested at the scene and is in custody. “Both girls and their families are extremely traumatised by this incident.” The furious residents said the suspect, who has lived in the area for about two years, had feigned concern and helped with the search. An hour after his arrest, the residents demolished his shack in a show of anger. Asked how the man had managed to lure the girls away, Rabie said they were still waiting to speak to the children. Police confirmed that medical checks showed both girls had been raped. Asked if there was a possible link to the murder of Sonia, Rabie said this was being investigated. “We are profiling the suspect to determine if he has previous cases and if he could be linked to any other crimes. “All these crime scenes involve the recovery of DNA, so we will be able to ascertain if he was linked to last year’s [crime] scene.” Sonia went missing on September 3 last year while walking to the shops. Her body was found days later – just 300m from where the six-year-old was found yesterday. Sonia had also been raped and was electrocuted – possibly by cables used for illegal electricity connections – but no arrests were ever made. Rabie urged parents to keep a watchful eye over their children while they were playing. Police sources said the suspect had faced a previous case of rape in 2012, but this had been withdrawn later by the complainant. “We want him released,” several residents said yesterday, as they watched police comb through the remains of the man’s shack. “We want his life and we will get him. “They [the police] must hand him over to us.” One resident, Xaba Zero, said the entire community was livid. “He was in prison before for rape. We know it is him and we want him to pay. “We will go to court and we will pay for his bail so that they can release him.” Another resident, Yoliswa Peterson, 31, said her child was a friend of the two girls. “It was a massive search. “Everyone was out in the streets searching,” she said. “[The suspect] came to me personally and asked if we had found the girls yet. “He was even searching alongside us. “This monster knew what he was doing. “We all intend to go to court when he appears. “The families are so traumatised by this incident and we want justice. “I am shocked and so is everyone else. “I feel so sick – it could have been any of our children.” The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on two counts of rape and abduction and one of attempted murder.