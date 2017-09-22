Trollip puts on brave face as PA pulls out

Coalition on shaky ground after DA pact with party collapses

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay is hanging onto power by a thread after its new pact with the Patriotic Alliance collapsed yesterday, pushing the coalition government back onto shaky ground.

Just three months into it, PA national leader Gayton McKenzie pulled the plug on his coalition agreement with the DA after they failed to get Marlon Daniels elected deputy mayor yesterday.

The move swings the DA-led coalition back to 59 council seats against a combined opposition tally of 61 seats, should the UDM remain with the opposition. This means the coalition government cannot pass motions unless it has support from at least two opposition parties. Yesterday’s council meeting had to be adjourned as it had no quorum after opposition parties boycotted it. By 10.15am, only the PA’s Daniels had arrived. None of the ANC, AIC, UF, UDM and EFF councillors pitched up. Shortly after being dumped by the PA, Trollip said they had tried for two weeks to meet the EFF in an attempt to bolster their numbers in council. “We are in constant contact with all the political parties, with the exception of the ANC,” he said.

“Those parties will decide if they want to be part of a stayaway to bring this government down. I believe that sense will prevail. “This is just but one day in the life of a coalition. I believe this will be addressed.” In a letter to Trollip, PA leader McKenzie said: “The agreement reached was very clear, we will only enter into a coalition with the DA when the position of deputy mayor is made available.” Earlier in the day, McKenzie said: “We are out. The PA did not remove former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani for other parties to occupy that seat.” Daniels’s motion to remove Bobani last month also included a demand for a deputy mayor to be elected yesterday. However, this was not on the agenda, with Trollip saying the item could not be added on the agenda because, up until Tuesday, the matter was pending a court decision. He also said the coalition partners were yet to debate the matter. Trollip said DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema were in constant communication. “I am sure the EFF will come back to council and we will find a way to solve issues on an issue-by-issue basis, and we will find a way that this coalition with the EFF will find common ground to move forward,” he said. Asked if he believed Trollip still wanted him as his deputy, Daniels said “no”. “Part two of my motion spoke to the election of the deputy mayor to be made [yesterday],” he said. “We expected somebody to tell us of the resolution and a nomination, but there has been total disregard for this.” Daniels said Trollip’s explanation was “utter c**p” and that the item could have been included in the agenda in the interim and withdrawn later by the speaker. Meanwhile, Trollip, McKenzie and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had a go at each other on Twitter. The EFF’s leader in council, Zilindile Vena, declined to comment and referred all questions to national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. However, Ndlozi could not be reached. Meanwhile, city manager Johann Mettler said decision-making and service delivery could be affected negatively if opposition parties continued to leave empty seats in the council chambers. “If this persists, it would not be good for decisions,” Mettler said. “Right now it won’t have a massive impact, but it would certainly affect service delivery. “However, if the council is unable to approve a budget, it might prompt the provincial government to intervene.” According to Mettler, the next budget discussion will be in February, when an adjustments budget will have to be approved by the council. Why we stayed away: opposition