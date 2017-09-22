Why we stayed away: opposition

At a media conference, the ANC, AIC and UF said they boycotted yesterday’s council meeting because:

1. KOUGA:

DA chief whip Werner Senekal was also stabbed with a sharp object, allegedly by the ANC’s Gamelihle Maqhula.

Last year, council descended into chaos when DA councillor Rano Kayser was hit with a glass jug full of water, allegedly by the ANC’s Andile Lungisa.

United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said a report by speaker Jonathan Lawack recommending that councillors involved in last year’s council brawl be disciplined, was a political ploy.

“If the matter cannot be resolved amicably, a litigation process is likely to follow.”

“It involves a considerable amount of money [on Kouga’s account] because of a mistake made by the metro.

“We are in talks with Kouga, but the matter has not been resolved.

“A decision was made in council not to write off the debt.

However, the political head of budget and treasury, Retief Odendaal, said: “No legal opinion was requested by me or my office [on] this matter.”

“The proposal to bail out Kouga was rejected, but they [sought a] legal opinion to challenge it,” Buyeye said.

The metro’s opposition parties and the UDM voted against the proposal, forcing the city to demand payment from Kouga.

Earlier this year, the coalition government proposed that the money owed by the DA-led Kouga Municipality be written off.

The debt stems from the metro under-billing Kouga for supplied water for a period of three years.

AIC councillor Tshonono Buyeye said the DA-led coalition government had sought a legal opinion attempting to challenge a council decision to demand R25-million owed to the metro by the neighbouring Kouga Municipality.

The two face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

In yesterday’s council agenda was a report by the council’s rules and ethics committee recommending that councillors involved in the brawl be disciplined.

However Mtsila said: “Those councillors have gone to court and it is clear that the case is not going anywhere.

“We are saying that the DA-led administration is using the rules and ethics committee to compensate for what they have lost outside to be vindictive and settle political scores through that.”

The trial is set down for November 6 and 7.

3. SECURITY GUARDS:

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said they had given mayor Athol Trollip six months from March to get the municipality to hire its own security guards.

“To our surprise in four months workers received letters that they would be retrenched on September 30,” Mtsila said.

“We decided we cannot sit here as if business is normal while workers are losing their jobs.”

The security staff currently working for the metro are employed by a security firm, Metro Security.

“Their contract, along with a contract with Fidelity, comes to an end on September 30,” political head of security John Best said.

In a letter dated June 14, which The Herald has seen, Metro Security informed employees of a retrenchment consultation process as a result of their contract with the metro coming to an end this month.

Meanwhile, city manager Johann Mettler said they were putting together an organogram which would allow the metro to hire its own security, as per the council resolution.

Best said the target of finishing the insourcing process within six months was totally unrealistic.

“The documents regarding insourcing have already been given to the executive committee, our process plan has been approved and we are working on the organogram and negotiations with both Samwu and Imatu,” Best said.

“We have already put processes in place for deviation from the contracts, so their services can be extended for another three months. This application will be heard by the bid adjudication committee next Tuesday.”

Best said the metro’s plans to insource security services by the start of next year might be presented to the council by November.

4. DA ARROGANCE:

A Total disregard for council decisions and continued arrogance shown by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was why opposition parties boycotted the council meeting, they said.

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said they had realised that attending council was a futile exercise and claimed that none of the resolutions taken in council would be implemented.

“We are not fighting for the matter of councillor [Mongameli] Bobani,” he said.

“If we don’t withdraw from this council, the DA-led administration will be even more arrogant.”

ANC leader in council Bicks Ndoni said several issues including the eviction of land invaders which they opposed had been raised, but they had not been taken seriously.

“They voted using numbers and we told them this was not a numbers game as it had to do with people’s lives, but they were arrogant on that matter.”

“We also raised the property rates matter during budgeting and we said we cannot squeeze our people more than we already do,” Ndoni said.

He said they had demanded an explanation of why the city was the most expensive to live in with regard to rates.

“We are here to voice our anger and dissatisfaction. We can’t rubber-stamp their decisions there.

“Our people are suffering and the only effective way was to say we are not going to be part of their meeting.

“If you want to decide, go and decide on your own, don’t count on us,” Ndoni said.

The EFF also did not attend, with its leader Zilindile Vena referring all questions to EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who was not available for comment.