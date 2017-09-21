Schoolgirl fights off beachfront attackers

A teenage schoolgirl who went for a walk on the Summerstrand beachfront to clear her head before an exam was abducted and assaulted by two men who attempted to rape her yesterday.

The 15-year-old Pearson High School pupil managed to fight off her two attackers and escape, but was left highly traumatised and severely bruised and scratched following her ordeal.

The attack took place shortly before 8am when the girl, who had been dropped off at school by her father just after 7am, went for a walk on the Marine Drive beachfront prior to writing a history exam.

The details are still sketchy as the pupil, whose identity is being protected, was so distraught.

She was taken to St George’s Hospital for treatment.

After the girl made a panicked phone call to her parents at about 9am, police and security officials launched a manhunt along the beachfront for the two attackers.

The police helicopter, K9 unit, Metro Police and traffic officials combed the secluded, bushy area opposite the Summerstrand Inn, a braai area, searching for clues.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said a case of attempted rape and abduction had been opened.

“Details are sketchy as the girl is highly emotional and traumatised,” he said.

“She says she was sitting near the Beacon [between The Pipe car park and Admiralty Way turn-off] when two men abducted her and forced her into the bakkie.

“She was then driven to the nearby area known as the braai area, where the men attempted to rape her in the bushes.

“During a fight, she managed to escape.”

Atlas security manager Monty Montgomery, who was on the scene and is friends with the girl’s family, said the teenager was very distressed and emotional, making it difficult to get exact details.

“She managed to make a phone call to her mother straight after escaping,” he said.

“Her mother then alerted me and the police.

“We all rushed down to the area. but the two men had fled.

“From what we understand, she was grabbed and pulled towards a white bakkie with a type of box fitted to the back of it.

“She was then pushed into the box on the back of the bakkie and the men drove off with her.”

Montgomery said the bakkie had then stopped about 200m past the Admiralty Way turn-off, in the bushes, where the pupil was taken out of the vehicle.