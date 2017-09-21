End of road for raunchy Hooters eatery

Just two years after opening in Port Elizabeth, Hooters in Walmer has ruffled its last feathers and closed its doors.

But the company’s South African management have not ruled out the possibility of spreading its wings elsewhere in the city.

The restaurant, which opened in August 2015, closed on Tuesday.

The raunchy restaurant opened amid a storm of criticism from the city’s more conservative residents, who claimed it was nothing more than a glorified strip joint.

The closure was first announced on the American-style sports bar’s Facebook page.

“It’s with great regret that we announce the closure of 59 Heugh Road,” the post read.

“For unforeseen circumstances and . . . elements outside our control, a relocation was imminent.”

Hooters South Africa chief operating officer Gordon Jestin said the company had not yet decided whether to relocate to new premises in Port Elizabeth or to Gauteng.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of staying in Port Elizabeth.

“We’ve enjoyed our time in this city and the people did support us, but economically it has been tough and the Eastern Cape was hit pretty hard [by the recession].”

The property that housed Hooters was sold recently, but Jestin said the restaurant had remained as a tenant with the new owner.