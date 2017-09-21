Dagga suspect nabbed again

Alleged dealer arrested for second time in week for possession of 600kg of drug

A suspected dagga dealer – who was arrested last week but later released due to insufficient evidence – was rearrested yesterday with a whopping 600kg of the substance worth R1.4-million allegedly in his possession.

Bongani Mgqatsa, 46, was arrested shortly before 1am when police apprehended him allegedly transporting about 20 large bags packed with dagga.

The bags, weighing between 30kg and 50kg each, were so big that the police had to use the Port Elizabeth Airport luggageweighing scales to weigh them.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the operation command centre had been doing crime prevention duties in the Zwide area, targeting vehicles being driven around late at night.

“During patrols, a Toyota Quantum minibus was spotted travelling through the side streets of Zwide,” he said.

“Police followed the vehicle for some distance before signalling for the driver to pull over at the intersection of Malcolmson Road and Ngona Street.

“This was part of a routine stop-and-search operation.

“As police opened the back of the minibus, they found 21 large black bags, all with masking tape over them.

The bags were opened and were found to contain dagga.”

Beetge said the dagga weighed about 600kg in total and had a street value of R1.4-million.

“The minibus, worth about R400 000, was also confiscated for being used in the commission of a crime,” he said.

He confirmed that Mgqatsa had been arrested last week for allegedly being linked to more than half a ton of dagga – valued at R1.2-million – found inside a Mazda Drifter outside a house in KwaDwesi.

“He [Mgqatsa] was detained, but when the case went to court, the prosecutor declined to place the docket on the court roll pending outstanding investigations that still had to be done. The suspect was released without being charged.

“The docket is still under investigation and the main suspect in both cases is the same person.”

Mgqatsa is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court today for the latest case.

Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said efforts to clamp down on drug dealing were under way.

“Drugs are a well-known crime contributor to society,” he said. “In several cases, drug users commit crime to fuel their habits.

“The degree of crime will vary and, in almost all circumstances, escalates over time.”