Sun International set to end Fish River operations

After almost 30 years as a jewel of the Port Alfred region, Sun International is closing its Fish River Sun Hotel and Resort operations at the end of November.

There are negotiations with the government over the possibility of transferring the resort to the state as a going concern for the benefit of the local community.

Sun International chief operating officer Thabo Mosololi confirmed that the closure of its operations would most likely take place at the end of November due to declining profits.

“The resort has over the past number of years recorded escalating costs and declining revenue in a depressed economic environment, with little prospect of financial recovery,” Mosololi said.

“We considered several costsaving and revenue-improvement alternatives, which were either implemented or rejected.

“However, these did not improve the financial position of the resort and we therefore have no alternative but to close the business.”

The resort, which opened in 1989, has also been at the centre of a massive land claim case, which had complicated matters by hindering the possibility of selling the resort, Mosololi said.

“The resort will close unless significant progress is made on interventions proposed by the minister of rural development to continue with the operations.”

Cameron McConnachie, of the Legal Resources Centre, who represents one of the communities involved in the land claim, said the case had started in 1998.

“The Mazizini community’s claims were only heard in 2010, when the court ruled in their favour,” he said.

“This verdict was appealed against by Sun International, and when the case was moved to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2011, other communities saw an opportunity to get involved.”

The case, now involving about 300 families from the Prudo community, which McConnachie represents, along with nearly 100 families from the Tharfield community and a large representation from the Amazizi community, will be heard again on October 30.

Emfuleni Resorts, which forms part of Sun International, has since decided to abandon its appeal against the 2010 ruling.