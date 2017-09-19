Bobani’s urgent application dismissed

The Port Elizabeth High Court has struck an urgent application by ousted Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated in his position from the roll.

After brief argument was heard by counsel on Tuesday morning (19/09/2017), Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll and ordered the applicants to carry the costs of the application.

He did not give reasons for his decision.

This is, however, not the end of the road for the UDM, Bobani said outside court. The matter can still be pursued, just not on an urgent basis.

The DA celebrated their first step in the victory.

The UDM and Bobani launched the civil application in the Port Elizabeth High Court earlier this month in an attempt to interdict the municipality from implementing the decision to remove him from his position.

The Nelson Mandela Bay council removed Bobani as deputy mayor on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

The official tally was 60 votes in favour of the motion by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to remove Bobani.

The parties that supported the motion were DA, COPE and ACDP.

