Bay steps up fight against gangs with hi-tech help

Punted as a way to combat gang violence in the northern areas, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has signed a memorandum of understanding with a supplier to deploy Shot Spotter technology in the Bay.

Piloted in Cape Town, the gunshot detection technology immediately notifies nearby law enforcement of gunshots in a specific area, so police can be dispatched to the exact location.

The memorandum was signed just a few days after the first official Metro Police foot patrols were deployed in Helenvale.

“This measure could see the illegal use of firearms and associated violence drastically reduced in some of the city’s most dangerous areas,” mayor Athol Trollip said.

The technology would be installed at secret locations over the next two months and be jointly monitored by the Metro Police and members of the SA Police Service, he said.

“Not only does this drastically reduce response time, but it allows for analysis of shooting patterns to inform policing operations,” he said.

During the first three months of the technology being implemented in Manenberg, Cape Town, total incidents dropped from 211 to 31 he said.

“If successful, this coalition government will push for future expansion of the operation,” Trollip said.

He also called for Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to witness the situation in parts of Port Elizabeth where gang-violence was the norm and had claimed many innocent lives.

“Perhaps then the minister will grasp the urgency required in deploying additional resources and constructing at least one new police station,” he said.