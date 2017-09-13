Hijacked man: They were going to kill me

PE businessman’s night out ends in six hours of terror

A Hijacked Port Elizabeth businessman was stabbed more than 20 times, stripped and forced to kneel in the bushes, with his attackers poised to slit his throat, in six hours of raw terror that ended with his escape near Coega yesterday.

“I thought it was my last day on this planet. They were getting ready to kill me,” a traumatised Pieter “PJ” Venter, 45, said from his hospital bed later.

The bloodied Lorraine resident was admitted to Greenacres Hospital at 4am, after breaking free of his attackers and fleeing to a nearby business, where a security guard called an ambulance.

The badly shaken former policeman, who now owns a construction and maintenance company and is a parttime firearm instructor, said yesterday evening the terrifying incident had happened so quickly he was struggling to piece everything together.

He had left Barney’s Tavern on the beachfront at about 10pm on Monday and had taken the Russell Road off-ramp en route home when he was attacked, the father of two said.

“I can’t recall exactly where they attacked me, but I think it was in Russell Road or Cape Road.

“I think I stopped at a red traffic light and, before I could blink, I remember two men in the back of my car.”

Venter said the men had yanked him from behind, stabbing him as he struggled with them.

“There was blood everywhere and, because they were stabbing me, I complied,” he said.

He was then pulled into the back of the car and shoved onto the floor.

Every time he tried to move, the men stabbed him in the back or side.

“By this time, a third man had climbed into the driver’s seat and was driving,” he said.

The men drove around for several hours with him still on the floor.

“I don’t remember much, I am not sure if I blacked out,” Venter said.

“At one stage, I remember they were driving fast so I assumed we were on the N2.”

While they were travelling, the men started pulling off his clothes.

“I tried to get to the door several times to escape, but every time they pushed me down and stabbed me.”

His wedding ring, watch, cellphone and wallet were stolen.

When the car finally stopped, Venter had no idea where he was.

“There was just bush everywhere. I realised they wanted to kill me and leave my body there.”

Venter, who had been stripped down to his underwear, was ordered out of the car and pulled into the bushes.

“I knew I had to do something or I was dead,” he said.

“The men forced me onto my knees and put the knife to my throat.”

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Venter told the men he had money in his bank account.

“The group then started kicking me, demanding the pin code.

“I gave them my code backwards, but they just carried on beating me.”

In a last-ditch effort to save himself, Venter grabbed a nearby rock – but was stabbed in the neck.