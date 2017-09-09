WATCH: Pupil robbed of cellphone at Fiveways SPAR

A brazen cellphone theft of a Grey High School pupil at a popular Port Elizabeth SPAR branch which was caught on CCTV is being shared online.

Juandre Venter, 18, was allegedly robbed of the Samsung Galaxy S8 he received from his father, Pieter, just four days ago shortly before 4:30pm on Friday at Fiveways SPAR.

Pieter Venter, 45, of Lorraine said that his son just completed an exam before the incident occurred.

“My son and his friends had left school and were on their way home when they decided to stop at the SPAR.

“When they were walking in, he said he saw the guys standing there, but thought that the guy knew his friend, because he tapped his friend first.

“The guy then asked Jaundre why his school blazer was a different colour.

Venter added that the suspect then made comments about the boys’ appearance stating that they looked like rugby players.

“That’s when the guy pretended to tackle Jaundre, like a rugby tackle, and the phone was taken,” Venter added.

Centre management were not available to comment on the incident when The Herald contacted them.