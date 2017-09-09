Axed deputy mayor keeps mum

Former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani said a PwC forensic report on the public health department did not in any way implicate him.

When questioned on its allegations this week Bobani said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment.

“The report you are basing your questions on is a specific report by PwC,” he said.

“Reliance on this report by you [Weekend Post] and the executive mayor Athol Trollip and by DA leader Mmusi Maimane constitutes a clear and present breach of confidence between a professional firm of advisers and the metro council.

“I cannot respond and comment to such a violation. The answers to your questions would be opportunistic,” Bobani said.

Mayor Athol Trollip said: “I’m not going to comment on a draft report.

“We are awaiting the final report from PwC and once we have it we will act on it.”

Municipal official Andile Tolom, who has since been suspended, confirmed he had been interviewed by PwC investigators.

He said that he had been made aware at the time that a hitman had been hired to follow and kill him.

Tolom said he had linked the alleged threats to an incident where protesters went to spill sewage at his home.

That incident followed a number of protests by workers who demanded that he step down.

“Following that I was told by reliable sources from work that a person had been hired to follow me.

“I think the intention was for me to leave the position, hence I left the position.

“All of this has resulted in me getting sick. I have been going to doctors and I was affected psychologically,” he said.