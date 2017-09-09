Axed deputy mayor keeps mum
Former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani said a PwC forensic report on the public health department did not in any way implicate him.
When questioned on its allegations this week Bobani said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment.
“The report you are basing your questions on is a specific report by PwC,” he said.
“Reliance on this report by you [Weekend Post] and the executive mayor Athol Trollip and by DA leader Mmusi Maimane constitutes a clear and present breach of confidence between a professional firm of advisers and the metro council.
“I cannot respond and comment to such a violation. The answers to your questions would be opportunistic,” Bobani said.
Mayor Athol Trollip said: “I’m not going to comment on a draft report.
“We are awaiting the final report from PwC and once we have it we will act on it.”
Municipal official Andile Tolom, who has since been suspended, confirmed he had been interviewed by PwC investigators.
He said that he had been made aware at the time that a hitman had been hired to follow and kill him.
Tolom said he had linked the alleged threats to an incident where protesters went to spill sewage at his home.
That incident followed a number of protests by workers who demanded that he step down.
“Following that I was told by reliable sources from work that a person had been hired to follow me.
“I think the intention was for me to leave the position, hence I left the position.
“All of this has resulted in me getting sick. I have been going to doctors and I was affected psychologically,” he said.
Tolom was suspended in July and at the time city manager Johann Mettler said the city was investigating a number of irregular payments.
However, Tolom previously said his suspension had nothing to do with irregular payments, but rather with circumventing a process.
He said he breached processes in the interest of service delivery.
His disciplinary process is ongoing.
Meanwhile, municipal official Nkosinathi Dolo, who has also since been suspended, could not be reached for comment this week.
However, the PwC report details his interview with investigators.
In it he described how he had been asked by Tolom to act as the director for waste management.
“In his view, he felt that he was not suitably qualified and experienced to fill the position,” the report said.
“Mr Tolom kept asking him and told him that he would have the necessary support from [other senior officials]. He finally decided to accept the acting position.”
According to the report, Dolo told investigators that the lists for litter pickers came from ward councillors and not Bobani.
“He denied that he ever instructed [two municipal officials] to distribute lists of names at the various depots.
“He denied that he issued an instruction that the people appearing on the lists must be recruited as litter pickers,” the report reads.
According to the report, Dolo claimed when he was hired as acting director he was under the impression that Tolom had in fact drawn up and provided the lists of names.
He said he had seen the names only when he was copied into an e-mail.
Dolo further denied ever instructing litter pickers not to sign their memorandums of agreement, as alleged in the report.
One thought on “Axed deputy mayor keeps mum”
It would appear that thuggery and collusion with the two affected officials and Bobani are clearly at the heart of this whilst much needed services are compromised for self serving interests. Holomisa must show that his party are not hypocrites of the highest order given the clarion call they have made against corruption and need for honest and moral government leadership.