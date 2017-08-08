WATCH: CCTV footage show Bluewater Bay robbery

The Herald has obtained CCTV footage of a robbery at Bluewater Bay SUPERSPAR last week when armed gunmen stormed the shop and fired several shots inside.

Two men were wounded in a shootout following a high-speed car chase minutes after the robbery.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men had fired wildly into the air, then screamed at staff and customers that they were robbing the shop.

“The men held everyone inside the store at gunpoint before going to all the tellers and emptying the tills. They also stole several cartons of cigarettes,” he said.

In the footage, the gunmen can be seen storming into the store and robbing tellers. The ordeal is over in just over a minute.

According to police, the gunmen then ran into the car park, where a silver Audi getaway car was waiting.

The getaway car was spotted speeding in Ferguson Road, New Brighton, a short while later.

The suspects failed to stop for police and in an attempt to evade arrest, they fired several shots at police while driving in and out of side streets in New Brighton.

Beetge said police opened fire on the occupants before they drove into a narrow alleyway, where the Audi got stuck between two houses. The gunmen continued to shoot at police while trying to flee on foot.”

Two men were shot, one next to the getaway car and another hiding in a nearby yard. Three men escaped in the chaos.

Beetge said the Audi had been hijacked in Port Elizabeth last month.