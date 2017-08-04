Heavy rains expected in Nelson Mandela Bay

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted that heavy rains are expected in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, with an anticipated 20-30mm possible in the six (6) hour period from 23:00 Friday(4 August) to 05:00 Saturday (5 August).

Safety and Security political head John Best warned residents to be vigilant of mudslides in hilly areas where there had recently been vegetation fires.

“The likelihood of these mudslides is magnified in areas where there are inclines and fires recently destroyed the undergrowth, bushes or vegetation.

“Our emergency staff is on standby but a Joint Operation Centre is not being established at this stage as it is not warranted as yet,” Best said.

The South African Weather Services has said that in areas that have recently experienced fires this rainfall may lead to runoff possibly causing mudslides and rock falls.

Between 1 September 2016 and today [4 August], the Fire Department battled 2 285 bush fires between Willows and Marine Drive, Chelsea, Woodridge, Marine Drive, Van Stadens and Rocklands amongst many others.