Granny dies after vicious attack

The life support machines keeping Tershia Botha, 47, alive were turned off at about 10am this morning.

Botha was the victim of a brutal attack on Saturday evening which resulted in her being declared brain dead. Her granddaughter Shannon, 3, remains in a critical condition in Dora Nginza Hospital.

Both suffered multiple head injuries in the attack at their Chatty 12 home on Saturday at about 6pm.

A family friend and neighbour, who did not want to be named for fear of repercussions, discovered the battered victims in a pool of blood. She had been notified that the owner of the property Botha lived in with her grandchildren, Shannon and her sister, Cassie, 7, was trying to gain access to the house to collect rent.

Distraught neighbours said it was the third such incident to occur in the same street within a year. They allege that a man known to them only by his nickname orchestrated all three recent attacks.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.