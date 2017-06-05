700km of hard yards done for Cansa

Ten days, 700km and R60 000 in funds raised later, Port Elizabeth runner and primary school teacher Richard Geyer made it across the finish line of the annual Comrades Marathon in just under 10 hours yesterday.

Geyer left Port Elizabeth 10 days ago on foot, treading endless kilometres through the old Ciskei, Transkei and KwaZulu-Natal to make it in time to take part in his second Comrades.

The 26-year-old Westering Primary School teacher embarked on the gruelling run to raise funds which he will donate to the Cancer Association of South Africa through #Bob1000.

His motivation to run from Port Elizabeth to Durban, before taking part in the Comrades, came from the loss of his grandfather, Bob Petzer, who died in 2014 from cancer.

“Completing the race has given me and my family some form of closure,” Geyer said.

Speaking from Pietermaritzburg just after he completed the ultra-marathon, Geyer said he felt both relieved and exhausted.

“About 6km before the finish line I saw the timer was almost at 10 hours, so I said to the guy next to me that I was going to go for it.

“I broke away from the group and went for it,” he said. Geyer finished in 9:59:17. Although he had initially planned to run 1 000km before starting the Comrades, Geyer suffered a few setbacks on his way and had to skip a day of running on medical advice.

He said missing a day was disappointing but necessary.

Geyer also struggled with a toe infection and had a lot of phlegm on his chest during his mammoth run.