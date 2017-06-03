Minibus taxi caught with 38 pupils crammed inside

A 15-seater minibus crammed with 38 pupils was pulled over in Port Elizabeth yesterday after the driver sped past two patrolling traffic officers.

And a missed test was all that most pupils were concerned about when three other taxis arrived to ferry them to Khumbulani High.

The minibus not only had the 38 pupils inside but also a driver and conductor. Patrolling along the M4 towards Summerstrand, the traffic officers, Joseph Ngcanga and Lubabalo Manentsa, spotted the white Toyota Quantum when it overtook their vehicle at about 8.30am. “As they passed us I saw at least six people sitting in front, while others were standing in the vehicle. So I told my partner [Manentsa] we have to do something about that vehicle,” Ngcanga said. When they pulled the minibus over, Ngcanga said: “I was amazed to find these children crammed into this vehicle like sardines.” He said pupils had told them they had paid R10 each for the trip. The driver, whom police declined to name until he appears in court, stood by patiently while Ncganga explained to the minibus owner, Victor Sodladla, that his road permit might be confiscated. “Sodladla would need to appear before the licensing board and make submissions as to why his road permit should not be confiscated,” Ncganga said.