Five out of five for Bobani’s favourite

Questions being asked over deputy mayor’s ‘weird’ scoring in interview

Questions over the filling of a top municipal post have been raised after Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani gave his political adviser top marks for an interview and rated the remaining four candidates at rock bottom.

While Bobani has never shied away from expressing support for his political adviser, Nombeko Nkomana, to take up the post of executive director: public health, his scorecard reveals a glaring oddity.

Bobani gave Nkomana five out of five on all 10 structured questions asked during the panel interviews in February.

He then proceeded to give the four remaining candidates the lowest possible marks on the same questions.

The four other scorecards show mixed results for all the remaining candidates.

When asked about his scoring yesterday, Bobani said: “There was no favouritism, no nepotism. Nkomana performed well during the interview and was also scored as the second-highest by another panellist, who is more independent.”

He said Nkomana was the right candidate for the job.

“In terms of the equity [plan], where a preferred candidate is female, she is the right person to do the job, she has the experience, suitable skills and qualifications,” he said.

The job advert stated: “In compliance with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Employment Equity Plan, preference will be given to suitably qualified African – Coloured – White – Indian [female] applicants.”

Bobani later sent a letter defending his scoring yesterday.

“From what I know my recommendation is not illegal. It is within the legal frameworks. The official I recommended performed well [and] meets all the requirements. Give the black woman a chance. She is capable and competent,” he stated in the letter.

Bobani said he was baffled by how he always had to respond to leaked documents to the media.

“To me this is a clear and calculated agenda to tarnish my name and that of my party.

“Here I am asked to justify my recommendations of a capable, learned [and] experienced Nelson Mandela Bay and Eastern Cape-based senior official, who is a woman.

“On the nonsensical issue of nepotism, I want to categorically state it without fear of contradiction that it does not deserve to be given credibility with a response,” he stated in the letter.

On the selection panel were Bobani, political head of corporate services Dean Biddulph, city manager Johann Mettler, corporate services acting executive director Vuyo Zitumane and Kouga municipal manager Sydney Fadi.

The hiring of a new director has been a contentious issue for months between city officials and councillors.

In a recording leaked to The Herald, Bobani can be heard telling Biddulph to “come outside” after Biddulph told him to have a good weekend when a March 3 meeting that was meant to select a preferred candidate for the post ended.

The municipality was then meant to name the new director in a council meeting last week but the item was withdrawn at the last minute.