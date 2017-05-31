Public enterprises Lynne Brown has directed the board of Eskom to rescind its decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO.

This comes after the inter-ministerial committee set up to investigate his reinstatement to the position recommended that the appointment be rescinded.

Brown and chair of the IMC Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday.

Brown said it was up to the Eskom board to inform Molefe and as soon as that had been done‚ he would officially no longer hold the position.

Brown said she had met with the board this morning and had directed them to give her two names for potential candidates to act as CEO. She said an acting CEO would be appointed in 48 hours.

Molefe stepped down as CEO last year following the release of the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

He was sworn in as an ANC MP shortly thereafter.

However when he returned‚ Eskom claimed he had erroneously taken early retirement and upon realising their mistake‚ had rescinded his early retirement.