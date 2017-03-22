WATCH: Man threatens to beat up mother in Spur restaurant
Shocking footage of a man threatening a woman with violence in front of children‚ customers and staff at a Spur restaurant in Johannesburg at the weekend has gone viral – causing outrage on Human Rights Day.
(TimesLIVE has blurred the faces of children to protect their identities.)
The incident‚ which happened at Texamo Spur‚ at the Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg‚ rapidly turned into a PR disaster on Sunday for the food chain as furious customers asked why management or security did not intervene earlier.
Some threatened to boycott the restaurant.
The altercation involved two parents who accused each other’s children of bullying at the restaurant.
The video shows the man threatening to give the woman a “klap” and at one point he violently shakes her table.
Marilize Lloyd‚ who accompanied the man and his family to the restaurant‚ said that it was a birthday outing.
Lloyd said her friend’s daughter came to their table twice to complain about another child in the play area who was pushing her.
The girl returned crying a third time and her father got up to ask the woman what was going on.
Things went pear-shaped from there and both parents got involved in a heated screaming match.
Lloyd said the video clip started a few minutes into the altercation.
Spur issued a statement on Tuesday‚ saying that the man is no longer welcome in their restaurants around the country.
“Upon viewing the video content that’s been circulated on social media we are shocked at the adults for behaving in the manner they did‚ especially with so many children around. As a family restaurant‚ Spur does not condone this type of behaviour‚” said the statement.
“We have investigated the incident with Texamo Spur staff and management‚ who expressed that they did in fact try to intervene‚ but were pushed away numerous times by the angry male customer. As soon as the incident escalated‚ Texamo Spur staff notified The Glen Shopping Mall security.”
The statement went on to say they were disappointed that children “were exposed to this type of behaviour and would like to assure the public and all our loyal customers that we will not be taking this incident lightly”.
There was a furious backlash on social media.
Spur Steak Ranches said on their twitter feed‚ “As you can imagine‚ we’ve had thousands of tweets‚ FB posts‚ DMs‚ emails‚ etc this morning. Trying our best to respond to all.”
Comments on Facebook turned into a battleground after the statement was released.
Thabiso Ramashala said‚ “Rubbish response…..there’s no accountability here. You failed at handling this…”
Thando Odnat Zitha said‚ “Amazing this incident happened on the 19th and you only making the statement 2 days later because of the heat? Meaning you wouldn’t have acted out on this if it wasn’t for social media? And a ban means nothing he can still call your delivery service.”
27 thoughts on “WATCH: Man threatens to beat up mother in Spur restaurant”
back lash of adults being idiots,those poor kids confused and scared i pressume.
we all forgetting that there were 2 women who both had kids there. i dont see anyone having empathy for the white mans wife and kid, yet we have empathy for the other women. her child was also a victim and so was she. i see her trying to calm the situation and get her husband away.i see another women trying to calm the black women and asking her to sit down and be calm. and she said “its because im black” what has that got to do with anything. all parties involved should be coucilled banning the guy from spur is not a solution cause we banning his child as well.stupid resolution to the problem spur. i see a situation blown out of proportion and i believe if the both parties were brought together the situation could be resolved. who knows these kids could meet up in the future. they deserve a chance to see how a new south africa can be. parents you guys need to fix this for the children leave your feelings aside. the kids are the victims here.
actually I agree with those that say both parties should be banned or dealt with, as both were part of . this mess. this type of behavior is unacceptable no matter your color . the children learn that this is either acceptable/unacceptable behavior if this situation is not dealt with correctly. your behavior or lack thereof has consequences.
both party’s should be banned from Spurs
I’m horrified by people turning this incident into an excuse to scream about racism. I see something much worse, I see huge man threatening a woman sitting with a table full of children. Yet people are talking about whatever happened between the kids? They’re kids. If left alone they would probably have wound up firm friends. This man confronted the woman and seemed to find it sickeningly easy to raise a threatening fist at her. Like this is normal behaviour for him. That is a classic sign of an abusive man who thinks nothing of hurting a woman. He physically threatens to hit her, verbally threatens to hit her and all she responds with are angry words and people think that these two responses are equal? What the hell is wrong with you all? Yesterday I read several posts by WOMEN who implied maybe she needed a smack to shut her up? Are you serious? Why are we condoning and excusing his disgusting alpha male, abusive behaviour? How fundamentally flawed is our society that this type of treatment of a woman in front of her children is okay? What type of woman would say maybe she deserves a smack? Why aren’t we more horrified by our own (lack of) response?
The only real man in this stupid video is the one who instantly jumped up when he saw the other guy raising his hand. His reaction for me was everything ours should be: an instant aversion to the sight and thought of another man raising his hand to a woman.
So the women’s behaviour is ok according to you. Both are digusting and you opinion is biased to say the least
I see a man who got up to speak to a woman who’s larger kid is bullying his little girl.
At which point the mother does nothing about it and starts belittling the man chasing him away from his table.
Yes the man was wrong for losing his temper but the mother was als wrong for belittling the man and chasing him away when he went to speak to the woman.
If someone’s child is bullying your little girl and you speak to the parent and the parent belittles you chases you away and does nothing to reprimand her child and just leaves the situation to continue will you not get upset ?
If the roles were reversed and it was a mother complaining to a father and the father did nothing and the mother lost her temper would you still stand by your statement ?
That’s true dear!! People don’t see abusive man out there.
Amen!!!
Fair enough that both should be dealt with, but his approach was wrong.
Is it racist to stand up for your own child? Then im racist too! She could have handled the situation by finding out what the issue was and not make it worse. Why is he the only one banned from spur? Why is it racist when white people stand up? But not when black people stand up? She stated in the video ‘i will kill u’ but becuase she is black thats not a racist comment? The locig of some people…
anger seems to be the rule these days. I have always said that white trash is worse than any other culture/creed and I am white myself. I am so glad I m not the wife/girlfriend of that man, imagine how embarrassing it must have been for all the other people.
So you would be quite happy is somebody elses’s child slapped your child???
Yes, there’s often something extreme about an SA white guy’s reaction in a situation like this. Ego coupled to frustration in the SA context…who knows ? And ditto, I’m a white guy too !
Come on South Africa not everything is about color of skin… why is the full incident not shown on the Spur video? Likely the man got really angry because his request for the child to stop bullying his child was belittled? If you can’t see the whole incident, how do you know why he is so angry? Bullying is against the law…. so is threats. .. to the woman (skin color doe NOT matter) who’s child bullied… forget about the color of skin play card and discipline your child… to the man who threatened… next time bite your tongue… call the manager… if that does not work…. lay a bully charge at SAPS. BULLYING IS AGAINST THE LAW
The biggest bully in this video is the very large man who raised his hand and threatened to hit a woman sitting with a table full of children. And you’re right, she should lay a charge against him.
Even if the man was provoked. He was not supposed to react in the manner he did. In every situation one must always Stay Level Headed And Calm. You can’t really be violent in front of Kids like that. When kids play just know they are kids. You can’t also be going after the parents of the kids that are playing with your child, what if your kid is just being a cry baby. The way the guy handled the situation showed that he was the biggest problem.
What happens to the black women who’s child beat the white mans child or is it double standards here why is he banned but she is not
This is unacceptable behavior in front of children…..this guy must be called and forced to apologies in a public cause this will cause a big fight in a future if a man threatened to hit a woman in a public like this……
This is ridiculous!… This country is moving backwards!!! Why is it when an altercation occurs between races it always ends up being called a racist ?…
FRUSTRATING TO KNOW THIS IS WHAT SA IS STILL STUCK IN!
Angry belligerent SA white man…there’s nothing quite like this species anywhere else. And I am a white SA male myself. This is not progress…hang your head in shame, South Africa.
Clearly the guy is in the wrong, but what is more eye raising is the fact that only the guy is getting dealt with and pushed away. As the article states 2 parents got into a heated argument. I do not see any1 dealing with the lady she is left to scream and say what ever she wants.
I’m seeing a stressed out (definitely frightened and angry) woman, responding to a violent situation with words and a huge man threatening violence against a solitary woman sitting at a table full of children. These are not equal responses. Was she supposed to sit there quietly and defenselessly while he nearly toppled her table? She didn’t throw anything at him, didn’t fly over the table and try to fight him, she fought back the only way she could. I’m sorry but I see a victim and a bully. A woman and a violent man. Stop trying to make the two equal.
No someone who spouts foul language, and even when the father walks away TWICE screams abuse after him to provoke, in front of her own children! She is not the victim, those children at her table are!
cant call her a lady with a dirty mouth like that!!
Yeah, let’s shame her for swearing. Because her response was completely overboard and crazy in the light of a huge man threatening her with violencE. But of course we wouldn’t be South African if we didn’t indulge in a healthy dose of victim shaming, right?
She is not the victim here. The children traumatized in that restaurant that day, by her and the father’s actions, are the victims.