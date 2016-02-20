Latest:
Top News 

Five killed in horrific accident on N2 outside Port Elizabeth

Gareth Wilson 2 Comments
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

Five people were killed and one critically injured in a head-on-collision on the N2 between Thornhill and Van Stadens outside Port Elizabeth just before 11am this morning (20/02/16).

The N2 direction towards Port Elizabeth is closed whilst emergency personnel are on the scene.

Five people died on the scene and one female victim was taken to a hospital in Port Elizabeth in a critical condition.

Thornhill police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and the names of victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.

You May Also Like

Outrage at erection of Telkom tower next to complex

Amir Chetty 0

Burglars strike again during school holidays

TMG Editor 1

Nostalgia taking over Twitter today

Dorette De Swart 0

2 thoughts on “Five killed in horrific accident on N2 outside Port Elizabeth

  • Marina
    February 20, 2016 at 4:46 pm
    Permalink

    I am in no position to judge because I wasnt there but if you look at the picture properly you will see there is a solid line marking on the road. I’ve seen so many people overtake and just maybe this was the case too.

    Reply
    • Brian
      September 24, 2017 at 11:43 am
      Permalink

      Absolutely lawlessness on the roads. People overtake on blind rises and turns.

      Reply

Leave a Reply