Five killed in horrific accident on N2 outside Port Elizabeth
Five people were killed and one critically injured in a head-on-collision on the N2 between Thornhill and Van Stadens outside Port Elizabeth just before 11am this morning (20/02/16).
The N2 direction towards Port Elizabeth is closed whilst emergency personnel are on the scene.
Five people died on the scene and one female victim was taken to a hospital in Port Elizabeth in a critical condition.
Thornhill police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and the names of victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.
2 thoughts on “Five killed in horrific accident on N2 outside Port Elizabeth”
I am in no position to judge because I wasnt there but if you look at the picture properly you will see there is a solid line marking on the road. I’ve seen so many people overtake and just maybe this was the case too.
Absolutely lawlessness on the roads. People overtake on blind rises and turns.