Five killed in horrific accident on N2 outside Port Elizabeth

Five people were killed and one critically injured in a head-on-collision on the N2 between Thornhill and Van Stadens outside Port Elizabeth just before 11am this morning (20/02/16).

The N2 direction towards Port Elizabeth is closed whilst emergency personnel are on the scene.

Five people died on the scene and one female victim was taken to a hospital in Port Elizabeth in a critical condition.

Thornhill police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and the names of victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.