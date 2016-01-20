Three beaches closed after 1m shark sighted

THREE popular Port Elizabeth beaches were closed following the sighting of a 1m shark. Humewood Beach, Kings Beach and Pollok Beach were closed yesterday afternoon by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

“The closure was necessary to ensure the safety of beachgoers . . . it was seen in the vicinity of Shark Rock Pier,” municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said.

The shark was spotted just before 1pm, but it is not clear how far off the coast it was. The shark flag was raised at Hobie Beach shortly afterwards but, despite the warning, residents continued to swim. Roy Furstenberg, 65, of Newton Park, said he had ignored the flag because it was hot and he had needed to cool off.

“The heat was getting to me and that’s why I decided to swim despite seeing the flag,” he said. Mawetu Mlambo, 22, of Jeffreys Bay, said she had not noticed the flag before she went swimming.

“I didn’t even see the flag, but I won’t swim here anymore,” she said. Peter Garde, 31, of Walmer, said he had seen eight baby hammerheads swimming on the nor th side of Shark Rock Pier at 6.30am yesterday.

“I had just finished a morning cycle when I decided to look at the calm water from the pier. I then spotted the baby hammerheads,” he said.

Bay marine biologist Dr Malcolm Smale said: “The hammerheads found along our coastline are no danger at all and unless they are severely provoked they won’t harm human beings.”