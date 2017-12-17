The ANC’s presidential contest will be a two-horse race when ANC delegates cast their votes during the ANC elective conference on Sunday.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained in the running when the official nominations process began shortly after 6pm on Sunday night.

On Saturday night ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete announced that she would support Ramaphosa’s bid after failing to garner enough support for the top position.

Despite campaigning vocally‚ Mathews Phosa also did not make it to the finish line. ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize had been suggested as a presidential candidate. Eventually he was nominated for the deputy president position by the Eastern Cape ANC. However‚ he took to the stage on Sunday and declined nomination.

Nomvula Mokonyane declined nomination for treasurer general‚ while Naledi Pandor declined nomination for deputy president.

According to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte‚ voting results are expected to be announced on Monday morning.

This is the final list of candidates for the top six ANC positions.

-President

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

-Deputy president

David Mabuza

Lindiwe Sisulu

-National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe

Nathi Mthethwa

-Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu

Ace Magashule

-Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte

Zingiswa Losi

-Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane