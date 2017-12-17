Latest:
Final list of candidates for top six ANC positions announced

TimesLIVE
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, on June 30, 2017.
Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The ANC’s presidential contest will be a two-horse race when ANC delegates cast their votes during the ANC elective conference on Sunday.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained in the running when the official nominations process began shortly after 6pm on Sunday night.

On Saturday night ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete announced that she would support Ramaphosa’s bid after failing to garner enough support for the top position.

Despite campaigning vocally‚ Mathews Phosa also did not make it to the finish line. ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize had been suggested as a presidential candidate. Eventually he was nominated for the deputy president position by the Eastern Cape ANC. However‚ he took to the stage on Sunday and declined nomination.

Nomvula Mokonyane declined nomination for treasurer general‚ while Naledi Pandor declined nomination for deputy president.

According to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte‚ voting results are expected to be announced on Monday morning.

This is the final list of candidates for the top six ANC positions.

-President

Cyril Ramaphosa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

-Deputy president

David Mabuza
Lindiwe Sisulu

-National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe
Nathi Mthethwa

-Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu
Ace Magashule

-Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte
Zingiswa Losi

-Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

