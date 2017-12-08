Zuma confident of seamless handover to new ANC leadership

President Jacob Zuma said he was happy his term as ANC president was coming to an end and would work hard to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership.

Addressing the Energy Indaba in Midrand on Thursday, Zuma remarked on the ANC’s 54th national conference to be held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from December 16, describing it as one of the biggest stories of the year.

Zuma said he knew there was a lot of anxiety from business about what would transpire at the conference.

“In my capacity as the president of the ANC, let me assure you that everything possible is being done to ensure a smooth transition,” Zuma said.

He said the ANC held its last ordinary national executive committee meeting on Monday with him as president.

“It was one of the warmest meetings we have ever held. The NEC was united in its resolve to ensure a successful and orderly conference.”

Zuma said he had met all the ANC presidential hopefuls last week, when they had agreed on the need to ensure unity, order and cohesion at the conference.

He said they had also met the provincial secretaries and chairmen who had emphasised the same message.

“I will work with all comrades to ensure a successful and seamless handover to the new leadership,” Zuma said.