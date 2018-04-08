Two divers rescued off Bay coast

Two scuba divers were saved after a three hour search operation in Port Elizabeth this morning.

The divers had drifted about 8km from their original dive spot – about 5km’s from the shore off Cape Recife – on the outskirts of Algoa Bay.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am when dive instructor Juan Snyman, 45, and Advanced Open Water dive student Rezano Damoense, 36, surfaced a few kilometres from where they had gone under water.

Port Elizabeth NSRI station commander Ian Gray said at about 9:30am the Noordhoek Ski-Boat Club was informed of two missing scuba divers South of Cape Recife. The two were part of a recreational group of divers who had gone out to sea on the Marine Training Centre commercial boat.

“While diving, the dive master, finding visibility conditions to be poor at the dive site, called for the dive to be aborted. The recreational divers and the dive master surfaced and they were recovered onto the dive boat but the instructor diver and the student diver, who were conducting the deep-sea dive, had surfaced away from the boat and against the morning sun so they could not be seen in the water by the crew on the dive boat,” Gray said.

Gray said that another five private boats were launched to assist with the search.

NSRI had launched two rescue craft to assist while the Metro Emergency Medical Services launched a helicopter. The police Dive Unit, Search and Rescue Unit as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Beach Office and Water Rescue Committee joined in on the search.

“EMS ambulances stood by at Noordhoek Ski-Boat Club. Coastal Water Rescue was deployed to cover a shoreline search. Police divers prepared to begin a dive search at the initial dive site,” he said.

Gray said that his team then used all seven boats to coordinate a sweeping line search– with the boats spaced 100 meters apart – based on the direction of the currents and wind direction.

During the sweeping line search the two divers were found floating about 8.33 km’s North East from the initial area where they had been diving and they were approximately 7km’s off-shore.

They were both in good spirits and were treated for mild hypothermia but no further medical attention was needed.

The two men confirmed that with the sun behind them, they could see the dive boat but those on the dive boat could not see them.

“They drifted further away until they could no longer see their dive boat but they could see that a search had been started. While drifting they made themselves comfortable, stayed together and drifted,” Gray explained.