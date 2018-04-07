Two arrested after violent protest over demolitions
Two men who allegedly burnt tyres and threw rocks at police during the protest in “Malema’s Village” earlier this week have been arrested.
Police said two 29-year-old men from KwaDwesi had been arrested at 1am yesterday during a raid by detectives.
The protest started on Thursday morning, leading to the R75 road between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage being blocked as well as the Chatty dip, KwaDwesi and Old Uitenhage Road.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said information gathered at the scene linked the men to the incident. “They are being charged with damaging essential infrastructure, which includes the roads, during the protest.”
The law police are using to charge the men is part of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which came into effect in June 2016.
The act allows for courts to hand down sentences of up to 30 years in prison for damaging essential service infrastructure.
The arrests followed rioting by residents earlier this week after Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials demolished the shacks they were building in Ward 33 between Uitenhage and Chelsea roads.
Residents have since named the area “Malema’s Village”.
The riot started at 1am on Thursday when police and municipal authorities began demolishing shacks in an attempt to stop the land grab.
Residents had marked out plots of land for themselves with sticks from Saturday, with shacks going up early on Monday.
Several residents were originally from the surrounding areas of Izinyoka and Govan Mbeki and said they were tired of waiting for proper housing from the government.
During the standoff between law enforcement and residents, they threw stones at officers while blocking several roads with burning tyres and rubble.
Some protesters said the move to demolish their shacks meant the municipality had declared war and that they would make the metro ungovernable.
The two men are due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Meanwhile, some residents evicted by the municipality started rebuilding their shacks yesterday.
Sbu Mdlalose, 26, vowed not to move again until the government gave him a house. “We will keep on coming until the municipality allocates a piece of land for us.
“Even if there is no electricity, we know how to get it. We cannot continue to be destitute while there is an open space here,” he said.