Two arrested after violent protest over demolitions

Two men who allegedly burnt tyres and threw rocks at police during the protest in “Malema’s Village” earlier this week have been arrested.

Police said two 29-year-old men from KwaDwesi had been arrested at 1am yesterday during a raid by detectives.

The protest started on Thursday morning, leading to the R75 road between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage being blocked as well as the Chatty dip, KwaDwesi and Old Uitenhage Road.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said information gathered at the scene linked the men to the incident. “They are being charged with damaging essential infrastructure, which includes the roads, during the protest.”

The law police are using to charge the men is part of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which came into effect in June 2016.

The act allows for courts to hand down sentences of up to 30 years in prison for damaging essential service infrastructure.

The arrests followed rioting by residents earlier this week after Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials demolished the shacks they were building in Ward 33 between Uitenhage and Chelsea roads.

Residents have since named the area “Malema’s Village”.