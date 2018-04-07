Students save dying dolphins

A research outing turned into a frantic rescue operation for a group of university students who stumbled on a pod of 14 dolphins – some still alive – which stranded on the beach in Woody Cape Nature Reserve earlier this week.

Of the 14 deep-sea mammals, known as common dolphins, found lying on the beach on Tuesday morning, four were rescued and placed back in the sea by a group of five quick-thinking zoology students from Nelson Mandela University.

Due to the condition of the dolphins, experts suspect that the mass stranding occurred sometime on Monday.

Last year in March, 38 dolphin carcasses were found scattered along the Sundays River coastline – only 10km from where this week’s stranding occurred.

This marks the sixth reported stranding on the same stretch of beach over the past 40 years. In March 2000, 28 common dolphins beached around the same spot.

Zoology PhD student Eugin Bornman said they had gone to the secluded beach to collect fish samples at the Woody Cape Nature Reserve, which forms part of the Addo Elephant National Park.

“While we were driving we came across the dolphins washed up on the beach. It was a sight and some of them were squealing. We stopped and got out to assist,” he said.

“By the time we found them, the seagulls had already pecked some of their eyes out and started to eat them.

“We ran to all the dolphins who were scattered around and assessed all of them, of which four were alive.

“We then grabbed our buckets from the vehicle and ran into the seawater to get water to put over them. By that stage we had decided to break off into groups of two and carry the live dolphins into the water.”

Bornman said that while the dolphins were heavy, two of them managed to pick them up and carry them down to the water – into the shallow surf.

“When they were in the water, you could tell that they were weak and struggling. We stood in the shallows with them for about five to 10 minutes making sure that they did not go belly up or take in water. Eventually, they managed to break free and swim off.”

Asked about the experience, Bornman said that it was a “special moment”.

“Usually when you see strandings you are too late. At least this time we were able to help a few of them.”

Bornman said that due to bad cellphone reception, it had proved difficult to call for assistance. However, eventually they managed to get signal and sound the alarm.

SANParks spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick said the area where the stranding took place was very isolated and about 31km from the Sundays River Mouth in the direction of the Woody Cape Nature Reserve.

“A team of our marine rangers were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate further,” she said.