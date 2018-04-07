Specialist detective for Ferguson’s rape probe against Jordaan

A specialist detective who helped crack high-profile sex crimes has taken over the rape investigation against SA Football Association boss Danny Jordaan after former MP Jennifer Ferguson opened a case against him.

Sergeant Delene Grobler’s record includes successful prosecutions in the cases of the South African branch of the global child pornography ring dubbed Cloud Nine, as well as the rape conviction of former tennis star Bob Hewitt.

It has also emerged that the investigation of Jordaan has been transferred to a specialist national police unit and will not be coming to Port Elizabeth.

Police remain tight-lipped on the probe into the Safa president and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, refusing to clarify why the docket has bypassed Port Elizabeth, where the alleged crime took place.

Instead, it has transferred to the national Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

Musician Ferguson opened a case of rape against Jordaan at the Parkview police station in Johannesburg two weeks ago.

She initially broke her silence on Facebook on October 18 last year, when she alleged that Jordaan had raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

The move by police to transfer the case to the national FCS unit was revealed after queries as to why it had not yet arrived in Port Elizabeth.

Normal police procedure is that the investigation is transferred to the police station in which area the alleged crime took place, which in Ferguson’s case is Humewood.

The docket would be allocated a Humewood police station case number and then sent to the FCS unit.

But police have failed to explain the anomaly. At the time of the case being opened in Johannesburg, Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said it would be transferred to Port Elizabeth.

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Dr Johan Burger said it was common for complex and highprofile cases to be taken over by the national police.