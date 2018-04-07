Owner, assistant stabbed in shop robbery

A Spaza shop owner and his assistant have been stabbed during a robbery in Rosedale, Uitenhage.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said five men, two armed with firearms, had entered the spaza shop in Lanner Crescent at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

“One of the men with a firearm held an owner and his assistant at gunpoint while others ransacked the shop.

“The suspects stole cash, cigarettes and two cellphones.