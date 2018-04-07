Fourth suspect held for school secretary’s murder

Another man has been arrested for the murder of school secretary Nosipho Mabusela during a suspected robbery at her Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, home last month.

This brings the number of arrests since the murder to four.

Mabusela, 53, was shot twice in the head while she and her disabled husband, Vukile, 59, cowered under a duvet.

Vukile Mabusela escaped unscathed.

Two men, Leletu Platana, 19, and Sikunbuso Hoyi, 30, were arrested within hours of the attack.

A third suspect, Mfusi Ntushelo, 36, was arrested on March 20 in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele.

The men had allegedly kicked down the back door of the Mpheko Street home at about 11.30pm on March 10 before ransacking the house and shooting Nosipho Mabusela.