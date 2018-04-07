Fourth suspect held for school secretary’s murder
Another man has been arrested for the murder of school secretary Nosipho Mabusela during a suspected robbery at her Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, home last month.
This brings the number of arrests since the murder to four.
Vukile Mabusela escaped unscathed.
The beloved Lungisa High School secretary was shot twice in the head while cowering beneath the bed covers with her terrified husband – who did not realise until 10 minutes later that his wife had been fatally shot.
Two men, Leletu Platana, 19, and Sikunbuso Hoyi, 30, were arrested within hours of the attack.
A third suspect, Mfusi Ntushelo, 36, was arrested on March 20 in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele.
The men had allegedly kicked down the back door of the Mpheko Street home at about 11.30pm on March 10 before ransacking the house and shooting Nosipho Mabusela.
At the time, her brother, Phindile Maqungu, said his family believed Mabusela had been killed in a hit-style murder.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the latest arrest, of a 54-year-old man, had been made at a house in Zwide at about 11pm on Thursday.
“The man was arrested after information was followed up leading us to a fourth suspect.
“At this stage we are not looking for more suspects.
“However, this could change as the investigation continues,” he said.
Asked how these men were connected, Beetge said it was still being investigated.
Asked about the motive, he said they were still investigating the murder as a botched robbery.
However, other motives had not yet been ruled out.
The latest suspect will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.