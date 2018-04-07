Eastern Cape policeman shot and killed

A 36-year-old policeman was shot and killed in KwaBhaca (Mount Frere) in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Edith Mjoko said the incident happened just before 5am on the main street of the small Eastern Cape town.

“It is alleged that the off-duty sergeant was attacked by unknown suspect or suspects and was found with gun shot wounds to his upper body. He was attached to Mount Frere SAPS Detective Services,” said Mjoko.

Police were still combing the scene for clues that could lead to an arrest.

The management of the South African Police Service in Eastern Cape expressed sadness over the death of the the policeman. SAPS acting provincial commissioner Major General Andre Swart sent his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the officer.

“Circumstances surrounding the fatal attack of our member are under investigation and police will leave no stone unturned in tracing and arresting the suspect/s involved”, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Crime Line on 32211. All information will be treated with strictest confidentiality. – DispatchLIVE