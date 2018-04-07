Devastated parents face child’s burial

With tears in their eyes, the devastated family of three-year-old Twané Booysen – who died after being electrocuted – said they would face one of their toughest, emotional challenges today when they bury her.

Twané, from Helenvale, died almost instantly after being electrocuted on Good Friday, when she touched metal pipes running up a wooden electric pole, which appeared to be faulty, in a garden across from their house.

Fighting back tears yesterday, her parents vowed to sue the municipality, saying it had been lax in responding to concerns regarding the electric pole, which they deemed extremely dangerous.

They had already secured Uitenhage-based attorney Wilma van der Bank to represent them.

“We blame the municipality for our child’s death because [the electric pole] had been reported several times,” Twané’s mother, Lavona Booysen, 36, said.

“And it’s not like they [municipality officials] did not come out – they were here, but they just had a look at the pole and drove away. They did not go into the yard [where the electric pole is].”

“My heart is shattered,” Booysen said.

At the time of the tragedy, Twané was visiting her friend, who is also three years old, across from her family home in Virgo Street.

Her grandmother, Fosia Abrahams, 53, was the first family member to hear the frantic screams from across the road.

“I heard screams and they [neighbours] ran across with Nay-Nay, as we call her, in their arms. I could already see her body was lifeless,” the distraught grandmother recalled.

“She looked blue. Her face was [starting to turn] blue and her lips as well,” Abrahams said.

“I immediately performed CPR on her and she came to. But when I picked her up she wet herself and threw up,” the grandmother said.