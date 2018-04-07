Anxious mom in hospital squabble

An anxious mother who was trying to get her foster child admitted to Provincial Hospital for open heart surgery has claimed she was verbally abused by a clerk for interrupting the staffer’s lunch break.

Elmarie van der Merwe, 51, alleged her four-year-old son had also been pushed aside by the clerk when she tried to lock her office door.

The provincial health department says it is investigating the incident and also looking into the conduct of Van der Merwe for “knocking hard on office doors”.

Van der Merwe said after spending Wednesday morning at Dora Nginza Hospital while her child was getting pre-surgery check-ups, they had arrived at Provincial just before 1pm.

“The door to the admissions office was closed. I assumed the clerk must be on lunch,” Van der Merwe said.

“A notice on the door across the passage said lunch was from 1pm to 1.45pm. “So we waited.” After 2pm, she knocked on the door.

“There were eight other people waiting, some with children who came from places like Middelburg.

“At first there was no response.

“I assumed they did not hear me on account of the noise inside, so I knocked harder. The door was opened and I was immediately shouted at for being rude. I tried to explain that we had been waiting over an hour.

“I was told to go and wait in the waiting area, but I refused, saying my child needed to be admitted to get to his bed. I went into the office and had put the file on the desk and sat down. There were three women in the office, but one quickly left.

“The other two continued to verbally abuse me, shouting that this was a private office and I had to leave.

“I explained they were public servants who had had a long lunch and now needed to serve the public.

“I was told to leave multiple times but insisted that my son be admitted immediately.”

Van der Merwe said by this time her companion had started taking a video of what was happening.

“Other patients also came to my aid and confirmed the long lunch and that I was the first in the queue. We were told we needed to wait in the waiting area where our files would be collected.”

Van der Merwe said at this point, security staff had also been called.

“I asked that management be called as well but was told I could go up and report it. I said I would report it as soon as my son was settled in his bed.