IN PICTURES | Supporters come out in droves for Jacob Zuma

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at court in Durban on Friday to face corruption charges linked to a multi-billion dollar 1990s arms deal.

Zuma, 75, smiled broadly and gave a thumbs-up as he walked up steps into the Durban High Court building, where he will appear at a brief preliminary hearing on the case.

Former President Jacob Zuma's young children at court to show support for their father.

Picture: Jackie Clausen 
Jacob Zuma supporters marching to Durban High Court ahead of his appearance on corruption charges.

Picture: Thuli Dlamini

Several hundred Zuma supporters rallied outside to protest against his prosecution, which comes after he resigned from office in February under mounting pressure from the ruling party.

The case has been postponed to June 8.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Picture: Thuli Dlamini
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Picture: Thuli Dlamini
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Picture: Thuli Dlamini

“He might have his own mistakes, but we say allow the old man to retire in peace. It is a conspiracy, it’s politically motivated,” pro-Zuma business manager Sphelele Ngwane, 29, told AFP.

On Thursday night more than 100 ardent backers rallied in Albert park in a gritty suburb of Durban to protest his innocence and demand a halt to the prosecution.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Picture: Thuli Dlamini
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma march to the Durban High Court on April 6 2018 as he makes his first court appearance.

Image: THULI DLAMINI
A priest walks into the Durban High Court for a prayer with Jacob Zuma.

Picture: Jackie Clausen

“There is an unfairness in the judiciary,” warned bishop Timothy Ngcobo, one of the organisers of Thursday’s gathering.

The protesters sang liberation-era songs including “Umshini Wam”, meaning “Bring me my machine gun”, which Zuma often sang at ANC rallies and gatherings.

– AFP

