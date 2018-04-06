No secret vote in anti-Trollip motion

EFF to seek legal advice ahead of council meeting as speaker rejects request

Next week’s vote on the motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip will not be cast through a secret ballot, after council speaker Jonathan Lawack yesterday refused the EFF’s request for councillors to vote in secret on Tuesday.

“He [Lawack] is refusing to give us the secret ballot,” EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said yesterday.

The speaker’s decision has prompted the EFF to seek legal advice on how to get its way.

The EFF believes there may be DA councillors willing to vote against Trollip if they were allowed to do so anonymously.

Meanwhile, anticipating the possibility of a tie in the outcome of the vote, the EFF last week challenged Lawack’s assertion that, as the speaker, he had the right to cast a deciding vote.

In its letter, the EFF told Lawack that he did not as the speaker have the right to cast a deciding vote.

The party based this on a 2015 Constitutional Court judgment in a matter between the Oudtshoorn municipality and the Western Cape MEC for cooperative governance.

In that case the court declared that in the event of a tie, the speaker did not have the power to cast a deciding vote on matters relating to: ý the passing of by-laws, • the approval of budgets, • the imposition of rates and other taxes, levies, duties, and • the raising of loans. The court said these were weighty matters which could not be decided by a speaker’s casting vote.

In such matters, the council would have to find other ways to come to a consensus.

The EFF believes that the removal of a mayor should be regarded as a weighty issue.