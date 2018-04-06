‘Murder of wife has destroyed my life’

Distraught widower speaks after teen pleads guilty to gunning down partner

The raw emotions of a husband shattered by the senseless murder of his wife were laid bare yesterday after the teenager who shot Magda van Vuuren pleaded guilty to all the charges in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court.

Pieter van Vuuren, 61 – who could not bring himself to be in the courtroom – spoke candidly later about the devastation his wife’s death had wreaked on him and his family.

“Seeing my wife lying there in the road in a pool of blood, like a dog hit by a car, made me go nuts,” he said, recalling the events of September 12 2016.

“My whole life was lying there in the road.”

Magda, 53, the mother of two daughters, was shot outside her mother’s Diaz Road, Adcockvale, home after a scuffle with an armed youth in school uniform who attempted to steal her car.

She had gone to take groceries to her elderly mother, Sally Potgieter, when the murder took place.

Four schoolchildren were arrested later in connection with the murder.

Yesterday, state prosecutor Hennie van Vuuren asked magistrate Eric Mbiyo to separate the case of the four accused, after Esonasipho Mrasi, 18, pleaded guilty to gunning her down. The three others, all 17, have been charged with robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Their case is continuing.

They cannot be named as they are still minors.

Mrasi, a former Westview Secondary School pupil, pleaded guilty yesterday to the murder of Magda, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

“My whole life has been destroyed,” Van Vuuren said.

“She [Magda] was an only child and would visit her mother every day.”

Van Vuuren had spoken to his wife just minutes before she was shot and she had told him that she was on her way home to feed their dog.

“It was just after 3pm when my mother-in-law called, she was screaming on the phone.

“I was shocked – and I am still devastated.

“I still wake up in the mornings and talk and then realise she is not there,” he said.

An emotional Van Vuuren said his marriage to Magda was “like a fairytale, we never fought or said anything ugly to each other”.

“We were married for 32 years – and then this b ***** d comes and kills her.”

Van Vuuren said he had no inclination to attend the court case.

“I don’t want to see him. I am not interested to know about him – he destroyed my life and that of my family.