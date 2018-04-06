Randfontein police are investigating a case of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl “accidentally” shot her grandfather in the head in the Helikon Park suburb‚ west of Johannesburg.

While exact details of how the shooting occurred are unclear‚ it is believed that the 46-year-old man was found by paramedics still in bed with a single gunshot wound to the head shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto‚ according to ER24’s Russel Meiring.