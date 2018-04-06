Fire and fury after shacks demolished

Rubber bullets, rocks fly as residents protest against clearing of ‘Malema Village’

Hundreds of families living in the recently named “Malema Village” have been left homeless after Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality officials demolished their shacks yesterday, with police firing rubber bullets at anyone seen protesting.

The area resembled a war zone from early in the morning, with nearby roads blocked with burning tyres, rocks and other debris.

Most of the residents spent the day in running battles with police as they tried to stop the demolition of their recently built shacks on municipal land.

Police stopped the protests and the shacks were demolished by late yesterday afternoon.

Residents started marking parcels of the land for themselves with sticks from Saturday, with shacks going up early on Monday.

The land is in Ward 33 between Uitenhage and Chelsea roads.

Nontuthuzelo Mvakela, 42, was among the hundreds of residents who watched helplessly as their shacks were torn down.

“I am a grown woman. I just can’t continue to live at home with my three children,” she said.

“Where am I going to stay? It is painful and disappointing.”

Mvakela said she had spent R700 on materials for the shack.

Land invasions have gripped the country, with the municipalities in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay struggling to stop them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month those occupying land illegally should face the full might of the law.

The matter is at the heart of the EFF’s mantra for people to be unapologetic in their quest to take back the land. EFF leader Julius Malema will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to answer for allegedly contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for inciting his supporters to invade land.

In 2014‚ he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land.

“For us to eat‚ we must have the land.

“For us to work‚ we must have the land.

“You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Residents of “Malema Village” said this was why they had named the area after him.