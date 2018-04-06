Baby dumped in drain still in hospital

The newborn baby who was found dumped in a drain in Lorraine earlier this week is still being treated at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Social worker Pamela Rubushe confirmed on Friday morning that the girl was still alive. She was responding to fake news on social media that the baby had died.

“I don’t know who makes up a lie like that,” Rubushe said.

The baby miraculously survived being dumped down a stormwater drain in Sedan Avenue and was found by a woman walking her dog on Tuesday.

She flagged down another passerby who climbed down the two-metre-deep duct – which was infested by a colony of red ants that bit his legs – and lifted the baby to safety.

Just a few hours old, the baby was naked and still had the umbilical cord attached and a coating of vernix – a white substance covering the skin of a baby at birth – on her body.

Police are investigating a case of concealment of birth and child abandonment and have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Warrant Officer Grant Measures on 072 732 4220.