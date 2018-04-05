Surfer not put off sea by great white attack

Teenager itching to be back on waves as soon as torn leg heals

The surfer who survived a shark attack at Cape St Francis earlier this week is recovering well and plans on hitting the waves again soon. A juvenile great white ripped the flesh from Ross Spowart’s left leg, even leaving a tooth in the 19-year-old surfer’s shin.

The attack at Seal Point beach lasted less than 30 seconds from when the shark hit the bottom of Spowart’s surfboard.

Spowart, who has been surfing since the age of six, said he would be hitting the waves again once he was given the go-ahead from his doctors.

“I caught about two waves before getting stuck in the white water for a while,” he said.

“As I hit the clear water after the [wave] breaks I stopped and the shark came up from underneath my board.

“It then turned its head towards me on my left side, put its teeth through the bottom of the board and managed to clip the top of my knee and just shred down my flesh.

“It stopped at the bone and just pulled,” he said.

“I felt zero pain while this was happening, there was so much adrenaline running through my body.

“The shark managed to knock me off my board and when I managed to get back onto [it], I paddled as hard as I could to the beach.

“It felt like the longest five seconds [paddling] of my life.

“It was 100% panic to get away – at that moment it was either live or die as juvenile sharks can be very aggressive and possibly come back.”

Spowart said he signalled for help once he reached the beach while leaving his two friends still in the water.

“Luckily there was a plastic surgeon and a doctor along with a large group of very helpful people on the beach who helped wrap surfboard leashes around my leg to stop the bleeding.

“I couldn’t have asked for better assistance.”

This was his first encounter with a great white shark while surfing.