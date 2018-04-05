In the public sector wage bill‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has inherited a monster that has grown out of all control.

His ability to tackle it will reveal his political clout within a party that does not want to harm its support base.

This was said by Institute of Race Relations head of politics and governance‚ Gareth van Onselen‚ in a report titled “The public sector wage bill: Slaying the dragon”.

Government and unions are currently before the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council‚ trying to negotiate a new wage agreement for civil servants.

Van Onselen said: “The negotiations are a litmus test for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. The problem government faces is this: the public sector wage bill is spiralling out of control.

“As the size of the public service has expanded year in and year out since 1994‚ so the wage bill has grown‚ above inflation almost every year‚ over the same period.”

The report warns that the public sector wage bill now constitutes a dangerously disproportionate percentage of South Africa’s balance sheet.

“Unless someone is willing to take a hard line‚ and soon‚ it is set to become the defining obstacle to economic growth.”

Warning shots were fired yesterday by public sector unions under the Cosatu umbrella at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council – namely Denosa‚ Nehawu‚ Pawusa‚ Popcru‚ Sadtu and Sama.

In January‚ workers demanded that salaries be increased by CPI plus 3% for the lowest levels‚ with a 2% adjustment for levels eight to 10 and 1% for levels 11 and 12.

In a statement‚ the unions said they “are fed up with the endless delaying tactics played by the employer at the wage negotiations that are currently under way”.

Cosatu said the negotiations should have been concluded before the new financial year kicked in on April 1 but another round of talks was scheduled for this week due to delays.

Yesterday was D-day for programming and loading of payment for employees due to be paid on April 15 and those who get paid at month-end in the government‚ Mugwena Maluleke‚ the convener of the Cosatu unions at the negotiations, said.

“We are warning the employer‚ under the leadership of the minister‚ [that if] the meeting tomorrow [today] passes without any agreement‚ we will be left with no other option but to go back to our members immediately for consultation for a possible shutdown of the public service.”