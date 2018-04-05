Man killed in gang related shooting

One person was killed in a gang related shooting in Malabar on Wednesday afternoon.

Gregory Koert , 30, was chased by two men and stabbed multiple times before being shot and killed. According to police, Koert is affiliated to the Dustlife gang while the two suspects who shot him are believed to be members of the Upstand dogs.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that witnesses had reported Koert was being chased in Burness Street, Malabar, extension 6, at about 2:30pm.

“Shortly afterwards Koert’s body was found in a yard in the same street. According to our information, the two attackers were spotted being picked up by a maroon VW polo shortly after the attack,” she said.

Koert was stabbed multiple times and then shot, at close range, inside the yard.

By 3:30pm, Flying Squad had spotted the maroon polo driving in Gelvandale. The vehicle was pulled over and both men were arrested.”

Naidu said that the firearm was not found inside the car.

Naidu said that while the motive for the killing was unknown, the incident was believed to be gang related. Several gang related shootings, over the years, have happened in the same street.

The case has been taken over by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 32 years, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court on Friday.