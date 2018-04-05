Latest:
Gravestone stolen from cemetery

Herald Reporter
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of hits gravestone is asked to contact police
Picture: Supplied

A gravestone dating back to the 1940s has gone missing from the North End cemetery.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Naidu said the family of the deceased last saw the gravestone when they visited the grave in March last year.

“However when the family visited the site on 11 March 2018, the statue was gone,” she said.

“The statue has been standing on top of the gravestone since 1947. The statue is that of a little girl holding something in her hands.”

A case of theft is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Latiefa Hassan from Mount Road police station on 041 394 6030.

