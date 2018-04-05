Cricket taunts lead to stabbing tragedy

Uitenhage pupil, 14, dies after friendly game turns nasty

A friendly cricket game in Uitenhage between two groups of children took a deadly turn when one of the boys was fatally stabbed – allegedly by an epileptic older player who had rushed home to get knives after being taunted by the younger players.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon after the game in Gerald Smith Township, when the teams engaged in some teasing, which escalated into insults and ridicule.

Uitenhage High School Grade 8 pupil John Luke Agulhas, 14, died in the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital at about 3pm the same day, after he was stabbed in the chest with a peeling knife, allegedly by an 18-year-old, who was arrested shortly afterwards.

Agulhas had been staying at his 85-yearold grandmother, Cornelia Petersen’s, house over the school holidays when the cricket encounter took place.

Agulhas and the alleged assailant were part of a group of about 15 children – mostly aged between seven and 14 – from Gerald Smith who had congregated at their daily cricket spot in the veld behind McCarthy Street.

According to a witness, after Agulhas and his teammates lost the match, they began to taunt the 18-year-old and two of his friends, insulting them and ridiculing him for being the only youngster of that age still playing with children. He then ran to his grandmother’s home in Abbot Road – about 400m away – while being chased by the group who continued teasing him.

A 13-year-old girl in the group, who is a friend of Agulhas’s, said they had returned cricket equipment to one of the houses in Abbot Road when they passed the 18-year-old, who was wielding a peeling knife and bread knife.

The girl said that while the rest of the group had run away, Agulhas and two friends stood their ground and Agulhas was stabbed. Although bleeding profusely, he managed to run to Petersen’s house, about 100m away, where he collapsed.

His uncle, Brendon Jordaan, put Agulhas in the back of his bakkie and sat with him while another family member drove them to hospital, where the young boy died five minutes later.

Jordaan said he had kept his nephew on his side in the bakkie, and kept tapping his face to try to keep him awake.

At the hospital, the nurses wanted Agulhas to lie on his back on the stretcher so that they could treat the wound. “But he did not want to be turned onto his back as he was in too much pain,” Jordaan said. Agulhas died shortly afterwards. His young female friend said the assailant was known in the area for his violent outbursts, which would usually result in fist fights or arguments.

“We were all there – we all saw how he stabbed John Luke,” the girl said.

“By the time he got back to his ouma’s house, the blood was all over his shirt and dripping on the floor.

“We play there [in the veld] every day, but [the 18-year-old] is not normally there – it’s just us smaller children.

“Sometimes the older children come and play with us to teach us, but he is never with them – he only wants to play with us because he bullies us. “So we tease him back. “But then he gets mad and wants to fight. But now he went to go fetch knives. [After the stabbing], he was in the street shouting ‘ wie’s volgende’ [who’s next],” she said.

The suspect’s 40-year-old mother and grandmother claim the young man has suffered from epilepsy since the age of three, resulting in episodes of “blank rage”.