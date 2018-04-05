Call for overage pupils to take technical path

Education MEC Mandla Makupula has called for pupils who lack capacity for pure academic schooling to be compelled to try their luck in technical education.

This follows the revelation that Makukhanye Senior Secondary School in Lusikisiki had an alarming number of overage pupils – 135 between the ages of 20 and 25.

The school has 1 162 pupils, making it the worst school with overage children as 12% of its pupils are above the average age in grades 10 to 12.

The existing laws that govern the school system in the country stipulate that pupils who are in the school system but have become overage because of repeating grades may not be refused continued education.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s guidelines for the promotion and progression of Grade 10 to 12 pupils, a pupil cannot spend more than four years in this phase.

This means a pupil can only repeat either Grade 10 or Grade 11 once, failing which they should be promoted to the next class even if they failed to meet the requirements for a pupil to progress to the next grade.

The progression of the school child without merit is done without any guarantee that the concerned pupil will make it in a tougher grade than the one they are being promoted from.

Makupula says he believes it is a waste of time and resources to have pupils who are academically challenged to be allowed to languish in the system instead of being given the chance at a technical education section.