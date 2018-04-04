WATCH | Miserable conditions for unhoused students of WSU
Phulo residence at the Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha looks beautiful from outside‚ but inside it is more of a squatter camp.
As you enter the building‚ there is an unbearable smell of human waste from the blocked toilets. Rubbish is strewn all over.
The corridors are dark – a situation which has persisted for a long time‚ according to one of the students.
The student‚ who asked not to be named‚ is a squatter and shares a room with six others. He stays opposite the toilets‚ which can no longer be used.
Of the 31‚000 registered students at Walter Sisulu University‚ less than half of those have accommodation.
The university supplies accommodation for 60% of the student population‚ according to WSU vice-chancellor professor Rob Midgley.
This is the essence of media thank Daily Dispach for publishing this heart breaking condition that black students live under, its been long over due though.
How do you begin to focus solemly on your academics when you trying to adapt to Varity life yet you presented with such unbearable living conditions that reaps ones right of a safe and secure environment.
These conditions are not conducive at all no wonder we have WSU on the streets protesting quartely all they need is a nation that is going to hear their cry,yes its has been labelled as a perviously disadvantaged university,but this not!, no child can survive acedemicallg in such.