‘Traumatised’ nurses fail to return
Scores of patients have been left unattended at the New Brighton Clinic as nursing staff were too traumatised to return to work after they were barred from leaving the premises, allegedly by EFF supporters, last week.
Nursing staff were trapped inside the Avenue A Clinic when a group wearing red berets descended on the premises where they reportedly blocked gates and stopped staff from exiting the building.
The drama first unfolded on Wednesday when EFF supporters reportedly arrived at the clinic and demanded that members of the community who were disheartened by the service should come out and talk about their experiences.
The red berets were perturbed over complaints that the patients were only administered Panados, regardless of their illness.
Yesterday, several patients were seated in the waiting area hoping to be attended to by nurses who were also trying to secure an emergency meeting with clinic management. At about 1pm, one of the patients, Zoleka Jolobe, 59, said she had been waiting at the clinic since 8am for treatment.
“I found a lot of people also waiting for their medication,” she said.
“We have been told nurses are not working today. They must refrain from treating the elderly in this manner.
“The clinic is the only hope for the poor. Tell me, where must we turn to? This is absurd.”
Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (Yinu) treasurer-general Winky Mngqibisa said the nurses had been traumatised by last week’s events.
Mngqibisa said clinic management did not even bother to show solidarity with the employees.
“Instead, they decided to apply a no work, no pay principle. They were aware of the predicament we were in.
“We have been waiting for them since Wednesday. How do you expect traumatised staff to work properly in such a hostile environment?”
EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara dismissed allegations that nurses were not allowed to leave the clinic. However, he said they were at the clinic on Thursday to hand over a memorandum.
Their grievances included the need to treat patients with respect, the need to employ more doctors and nurses, to improve working conditions and to put an end to shortages of medicine.
Mrara, who was at the clinic yesterday, said they were on a fact-finding mission.
“Residents complained that they have been turned away in the past and that management is not listening to the plight of employees,” he said.
“The EFF is also advocating a 24-hour health service. We will investigate allegations that staff were not allowed to leave the clinic.”
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the blocking of the gate was dealt with immediately when his department and the police intervened and the affected nurses were allowed to leave.
“I love the nurses and we appreciate the work they do but they must subject themselves to the internal processes,” he said.
“Downing tools will be met with the principle of no work, no pay.”