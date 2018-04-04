‘Traumatised’ nurses fail to return

Scores of patients have been left unattended at the New Brighton Clinic as nursing staff were too traumatised to return to work after they were barred from leaving the premises, allegedly by EFF supporters, last week.

Nursing staff were trapped inside the Avenue A Clinic when a group wearing red berets descended on the premises where they reportedly blocked gates and stopped staff from exiting the building.

The drama first unfolded on Wednesday when EFF supporters reportedly arrived at the clinic and demanded that members of the community who were disheartened by the service should come out and talk about their experiences.

The red berets were perturbed over complaints that the patients were only administered Panados, regardless of their illness.

Yesterday, several patients were seated in the waiting area hoping to be attended to by nurses who were also trying to secure an emergency meeting with clinic management. At about 1pm, one of the patients, Zoleka Jolobe, 59, said she had been waiting at the clinic since 8am for treatment.

“I found a lot of people also waiting for their medication,” she said.

“We have been told nurses are not working today. They must refrain from treating the elderly in this manner.

“The clinic is the only hope for the poor. Tell me, where must we turn to? This is absurd.”

Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (Yinu) treasurer-general Winky Mngqibisa said the nurses had been traumatised by last week’s events.

Mngqibisa said clinic management did not even bother to show solidarity with the employees.