Shark attack at Cape St Francis
A teenage surfer survived a shark attack at Seal Point beach in Cape St Francis yesterday which led to the beach being closed to the public.
The Kouga Municipality closed the beach after National Sea Rescue Institute officials attended to the surfer and rushed him to a nearby hospital.
Ross Spowart, 19, was bitten on the leg at about 3pm yesterday. He is in a stable condition.
NSRI St Francis Bay deputy station commander Stuart Obray said local authorities were monitoring and would advise on the status of the beach.
“Local authorities were [asked] to investigate licensed shark fishing being conducted nearby from a fishing boat using a chumming method, to determine if this activity may contribute to increased shark activity [near] recreational beaches during the school vacation,” Obray said.
Kouga mayor Elza van Lingen said: “We are very grateful the young surfer escaped with his life.”
Seal Point beach was closed for swimming and the situation would be reassessed this morning.